/>
Home
Play List
About Us
Contact Info
Get the APP!
Vision
Feedback
Statement of Faith
History
Board
Coverage
Jobs
Prayer
Schedule
Shows
The Breakfast Club with Dean, John & Andrew!
The Home Run with Ian Cameron!
The KCafe
Ministry Monday
The Doctor Is In
The Long List
Friday Financial Feature
Support
KFM Sharathons
20 The Countdown Magazine
With John Rivers
-11°C
Now Playing
Artist:
John Rivers
Title:
20 The Countdown
Enter KFM's Day Of Love contest for a chance to win this beautiful ring!
Send Us Your Photos: mail@kfmradio.ca
Upload a photo
See All Photos
Default Calendar